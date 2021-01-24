Hanover Youth Ball registration is now open for children ages 5-15.

T-Ball, open to boys and girls ages 5-6, will be held on Wednesday nights at Settler’s Park in Hanover.

Girls Coach-Pitch Softball, open to girls ages 7-8, will be held Wednesday nights in Hanover.

Boys Coach-Pitch Baseball, open to boys age 7, will be held Wednesday nights in Hanover.

Boys Machine Pitch Baseball, open to boys ages 8-9, will be held Monday and Tuesday nights in Hanover or Corcoran.

Girls Fastpitch Softball rec and traveling leagues, open to girl ages 9-14, will be held primarily on Monday and Wednesday.

Boys Baseball rec and traveling leagues, open to boy ages 9-15, will be held primarily Tuesday and Thursday nights.

For more information including league contacts, visit hanoveryouthball.org

The mission of Hanover Youth Ball is to provide quality youth baseball and softball program that is accessible and affordable to members of our community, regardless of race, creed, color, ethnic heritage or socio-economic background.

According to Hanover Youth Ball, “In pursuit of our mission, we will strive to promote good sportsmanship and teamwork in our youth and to teach them physical skills that will promote good health and fitness as well as positive self-esteem. In partnership with parents and the community at large, our program is devoted to providing a safe and supportive environment for our youth and families and to promoting a sense of community.”

Tags

Load comments