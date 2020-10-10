The Hanover Park Board is hosting the Pumpkin Decorating Contest. This year will be a little different as it will be virtual.

Parents and their children can drive through Hanover Public Works, 11149 Fifth St. NE, Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. Each child will receive a pumpkin and instructions on how to submit photos of the completed pumpkin.

Children are encouraged to use craft items and other things from around the home to decorate their pumpkin.

After the pumpkin has been decorated, a photo will need to be emailed to cityhall@ci.hanover.mn.us by the deadline of Saturday, Oct. 17.

Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups — 0 to 5 years, 6 to 9 years, and 10 to 12 years. Only one entry per child.

Photos will be reviewed and winners will be announced on the city’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Learn more in the city’s newsletter.

