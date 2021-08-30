Hanover scholars

Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: Isabelle Dumas, Madelyn Hackett, Carly Kauffman, and Lion Linda Eckard-Scholarship Chair. Back row: Lion Greg Hiniker-President, Dustin Desens, Mitchell Johnson, Jude Adams, and Sam Christenson. Not pictured are: Lexi Trende, Haley Kositzke, and Holly Veenker.

Earlier this spring, the Hanover Lions Club gave out ten $1,000 scholarships to local seniors. The Lions Club was excited to increase the number of scholarships from five last year to 10 in 2021.

