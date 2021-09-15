Hanover Park Board is hosting a Concert in the Park event Thursday Sept. 16, at Settlers Park Behind City Hall, at 11250 Fifth Street NE in Hanover.
It will be starting at 5 p.m. with musical performance by Daniel Bakken. Then from 6 to 8 p.m. Mitch Gordon and the Unleaded Band will be playing.
Hometowne Pizza will be selling pepperoni, sausage and cheese pizza. They will also be serving pulled pork sandwiches, Sloppy Joe’s, mini donuts, pop and water. Brain Freezze will be selling ice cream novelties.
Enjoy playing a variety of yard games. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for a night of fun.
