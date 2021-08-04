The 2021 Hanover Royalty Coronation is just one of the many events taking place during the Hanover Harvest Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7. The coronation event starts at 3 p.m. in Settlers Park near the Main Stage.
The Hanover Royalty represent the community during the year at neighboring community festivals.
They greet and share information about the community with others they meet.
Hanover Royalty also serve as public relations liaisons to the community of Hanover by promoting community spirit, involvement and pride.
The outgoing 2019-21 Royalty are Miss Hanover Kiley Irwin and Hanover Princess Madelyn Thompson.
The 2021-22 candidates and their sponsors are: Daphne Grambart is sponsored by Maverick Construction, Samantha Gutknecht is sponsored by Super Set Tile & Stone and Miller Trucking & Landscape Supply, Abigail Heuer is sponsored by Comfort Matters, Olivia Louwagie is sponsored by the Hanover Fire Department, and Abigail Weinhandl is sponsored by DiOrio Connection Remax Advantage Plus.
Scholarship sponsors for the new royalty are from Maverick Construction, Super Set Tile & Stone, Big Bore Barbecue, and Hanover Athletic Association.
