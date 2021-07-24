Most residents realize a building permit is needed for new construction, but the city of Hanover also requires

permits for other types of construction and improvement.

Here’s a list of when a permit is needed:

• Building a new home

• Building a detached garage or accessory building

• Building an addition to a home

• Adding a porch or deck. Repairing a deck would also need a permit

• Finishing a basement

• Remodeling that involves changing the structure of the home

• Residing and reroofing

• Installing a swimming pool, above- or in-ground

• Replacing windows or doors

• Replacing or installing a furnace or heat source

• Replacing or installing air conditioning

• Installing a fireplace

• Constructing a fence (This will either be an administrative permit if it is chain link or regular building permit for materials other than chain link)

Most of the building permits will require a completed application, two copies of the plans, and two copies of the survey indicating the placement of the project. If a resident does not have a copy of a survey, check with City Hall to see if there is a survey copy in the address file.

Some building permits can be issued over-the-counter at City Hall, but most go to Metro West Inspections to be reviewed and fees applied. For a copy of a building permit application visit the city website or call Hanover City Hall.

