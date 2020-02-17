Hanover poster power

Hanover Elementary School students were recently recognized for winning in the Hanover Lions Drug Awareness Poster Contest. Winners include, left to right, Gavin Baker, Kaci Strehler, Aubrey Ganfield, Jemma Ganfield and Max Dixon.

