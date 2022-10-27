Bring the family to Hanover City Hall Sunday, Oct. 30, for the annual pancake breakfast hosted by the Hanover Lions Club.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pancakes, French toast and Dehmer’s sausage will be offered. There will also be blueberry pancakes

