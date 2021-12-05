It is that time of year again when the Hanover Lions Club puts out boxes at local businesses to collect old Christmas lights to be recycled. This year, there are currently six boxes up and ready to receive lights. The locations are: Tom Thumb in Hanover, Cub Foods in St. Michael and Buffalo, Coborn’s in Albertville and Buffalo and Koch’s Korner at Hwy. 55 and 19. The boxes will be up until the weekend after Jan. 1.
The Lights Recycling project started in November 2010. The Hanover Lions Club came up with the idea to collect old holiday lights to be recycled. The goals were to keep them out of the landfill and to also make some money for the club.
Large boxes were used to collect the lights. Local business owners, like the gas station and the grocery stores, supported the project by allowing a box to be placed by the main entry door. The boxes were set up Thanksgiving weekend and taken down the weekend after New Year. This gives people time to put their lights up and take them down.
Lion members check the boxes weekly and collect the lights. When a trailer load was achieved, they would be hauled to a recycle center in the area. It turned out to be a rewarding project and fairly easy with a low number of volunteer hours required. In the 11 years of doing this project, 32,334 pounds (16 tons) of lights have been collected, recycled and kept out of the landfill.
A total of $6,680 was received by the Hanover Lions Club to be used to support the local food shelf and many other local organizations. An unexpected bonus has been that people put boxes of new unused lights in the box. These were sorted out and donated to families to use in the next season. It has been a tremendously rewarding project. There is discussion of adding a couple more high traffic spots in the coming season.
