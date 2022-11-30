It’s that time of year again when people start pulling out the strings of lights to decorate for the holiday. Don’t throw the old ones in the garbage. The Hanover Lions Club is collecting and recycling those lights that don’t work anymore or just don’t get used anymore.
This year is the 12th season that the Hanover Lions Club will be collecting old holiday lights for recycle. The collection boxes are being put out the week of Thanksgiving and will be taken down right after the first of the new year.
The collection boxes can be found at the following locations: Hanover Tom Thumb, Cub Foods in St. Michael and Buffalo, Coburns in Albertville and Buffalo, Riverworks Thrift Store in Rockford.
Over 18 tons of lights have been collected in the last 11 years. Take a minute to think about how much space this mountain of lights would take up in the landfill. The Lions would like to thank the public for helping with the project. The lights are taken to a recycle center and are exchanged for cash. These funds will then be put back into the community by way of donations to the Hanover Food Shelf and the Hanover Fire Department and other organizations in need.
The Lions appreciate the partnership with the businesses that support the project by allowing collection boxes outside the doors
