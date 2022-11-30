It’s that time of year again when people start pulling out the strings of lights to decorate for the holiday. Don’t throw the old ones in the garbage. The Hanover Lions Club is collecting and recycling those lights that don’t work anymore or just don’t get used anymore.

This year is the 12th season that the Hanover Lions Club will be collecting old holiday lights for recycle. The collection boxes are being put out the week of Thanksgiving and will be taken down right after the first of the new year.

