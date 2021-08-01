The rain stopped exactly one hour prior to the start of the Hanover Historical Society’s Summer Ice Cream Social on July 14.

The bounce houses were reinflated and tables and chairs set up outside. The crowds came and came and kept on coming.

The Society’s Third Annual Ice Cream Social was another successful event for the books. Grey skies and damp grass did not keep anyone away. The historical society extends a thanks to everyone for coming out and especially the dedicated volunteers.

Remember, if anyone is looking for a space to host a wedding, shower, party, private meeting, etc., reach out to the Hanover Historical Society at info@hanoverhistoricalsociety.org.

