Summer is called the busiest season in Minnesota for good reason. It’s a time for picnics, road trips, outdoor activities and swimming, and of course, festivals. In other words: summertime fun. And even more so this year given the pandemic that forced us all indoors last summer.
What better way to beat pandemic fatigue than to celebrate. A time for pie and ice cream, socializing, and just plain kicking back and relaxing. No wonder the Hanover Historical Society’s Summer Ice Cream Social is so popular!
Join the society for this special third annual event on Wednesday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In conjunction with the ice cream social, the history society is hosting a long overdue open house. Come see the improvements that have been made inside since taking over the property, along with artifacts on display throughout the interior.
There will be two bounce houses and face painting, along with Campie and Smileyface the clowns making balloons for the kids. For a freewill offering, enjoy sloppy joe’s, hotdogs, baked beans and all the fixings topped off with assorted pies, cake and ice cream.
Come to the Hanover Area History Center, 1010 River Road (former Methodist church). If weather is inclement, people will eat indoors (no summertime blues). Afterwards, wander downstairs and check out the new displays/exhibits and learn more about the Hanover Historical Society.
Many thanks to Hanover Dental for sponsoring one of the bounce houses at this year’s event.
If people need more information, call Mary at 763-234-5388.
