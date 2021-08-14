Ahh, late summer/early fall. The days are still warm, hopefully no longer scorching and humid. Farm produce production is bountiful and delicious.

Enjoy the outdoors with the Hanover Historical Society at its third annual Community Corn Feed on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hanover Area History Center, 1010 River Road, Hanover.

Under the trees, enjoy butter-dripping corn on the cob topped off with juicy watermelon provided by Ruter Farms.

Free will offering will be taken, as events are powered by donations. Rain or shine. If weather is inclement, people will eat indoors.

Bridging the past with the future while preserving history and enhancing a sense of community.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments