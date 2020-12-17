Elves from the Hanover Historical Society (Mary Coons and Bob Miller) have been super busy this past month checking mail and sending the children’s’ letters to Santa at the North Pole for he and Mrs. Claus to answer. The Santa mailbox was up through Dec. 15. Thanks to all who have participated. In this strange pandemic year where nothing is normal, we wanted to put some joy into the area kids’ few weeks before Christmas since we had to cancel the ever-so-popular Caroling at the Bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.