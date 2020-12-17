Hanover Historical Society Elves

Elves from the Hanover Historical Society (Mary Coons and Bob Miller).

 Photo by Hanover Historical Society

Elves from the Hanover Historical Society (Mary Coons and Bob Miller) have been super busy this past month checking mail and sending the children’s’ letters to Santa at the North Pole for he and Mrs. Claus to answer. The Santa mailbox was up through Dec. 15. Thanks to all who have participated. In this strange pandemic year where nothing is normal, we wanted to put some joy into the area kids’ few weeks before Christmas since we had to cancel the ever-so-popular Caroling at the Bridge.

