The Hanover Historical Society helps to recreate a child’s vision of the holiday season with its traditional Caroling at the Bridge. Now in its 16th season, this year’s event is Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic bridge in Hanover located at 101 Millpond Trail NE.
Come visit with Old St. Nick, take photos in the one-horse open sleigh, meet the Hanover Royalty princesses, warm up with cookies and hot chocolate around a roaring bonfire, meet and greet community neighbors and enjoy the beautiful voices of the area choirs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.