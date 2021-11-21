The Hanover Historical Society helps to recreate a child’s vision of the holiday season with its traditional Caroling at the Bridge. Now in its 16th season, this year’s event is Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic bridge in Hanover located at 101 Millpond Trail NE.

Come visit with Old St. Nick, take photos in the one-horse open sleigh, meet the Hanover Royalty princesses, warm up with cookies and hot chocolate around a roaring bonfire, meet and greet community neighbors and enjoy the beautiful voices of the area choirs.

