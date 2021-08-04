Hanover Harvest Festival is back Aug. 7

The Hanover Harvest Festival is back for its 17th year. Events will be taking place through the day Saturday, Aug. 7.
Once again, the Hanover Harvest Festival will have a variety of food vendors located throughout the festival. Some vendors will open as early as 7 a.m., while others will be taking the night shift and offer food and beverages until 11 p.m. The vendors will be placed strategically throughout Settlers Park.
There are several raffles taking place. The first raffle features the following prizes: a zero turn lawnmower, six-piece wicker patio set, 36” griddle and air fryer, a kayak, a paddle board, a wood patio cooler, and a Lutsen vacation. Tickets available for purchase now at Hanover Tom Thumb, BankWest in Hanover, River Inn, and Hanover Wine & Spirits. Must be 18 years of age to play. The raffle drawing will take place right before the fireworks display on the Main Stage.
A special separate raffle will be for a 2021 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium. There are a limited number of tickets available, which can be purchased at BankWest, Hanover Wine and Spirits, River Inn, and Tom Thumb. Drawing will be held at the Band Shell in Hanover’s Settler’s Park at 9:45 p.m.
The following is a list of event scheduled to take place at the festival.
7 A.M.
The 5K race registration and packet pick up begins at 7 a.m.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Duck Drop registration will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Settlers Park. Winners will be announced at the park at 2:30 p.m. Prizes available for pick up starting at 4 p.m.
Enjoy some pastries and coffee from 7 to 10 a.m.
8 A.M.
The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. at the Hanover Fire Hall. Chip timing will be used. Minor hills challenge the 5K participants. Begin the race at the Hanover Fire Station and finish across the historic Hanover Bridge. Join the crowd outside the Hanover Fire Station before the starting gun sounds to ensure adequate warm up time. Parking is best just south of the Fire Station on Church Street NE.
The Marketplace offer opportunities to purchase crafts, new products, produce and check out local businesses. The Marketplace is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. just outside of City Hall.
There will be a Shuttle Bus running throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
8:30 A.M.
The Kids Fun Run registration will happen from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
New for 2021 is a Diaper Dash. Registration is from 8:30 to 8:50 a.m. There will be two divisions — crawlers and walkers.
9 A.M.
The Diaper Dash begins at 9 a.m. It take place on the grassy area next to BankWest (just east of the light at County Road 19 and 20) on River Road. There will be 10 participants per race. The top three from each race go to the final race. Prize for all participants. Top three in each category (crawler/walker) receive an additional prize.
The Car Show is located at the Hanover Elementary School parking lot and open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be music trickling through the trees during the duration of the marketplace events located on the east lawn of the Hanover City Hall. The Mariachi Band will be strolling through the Marketplace from 9 a.m. to noon.
9:30 A.M.
The Kids Fun Run starts at 9:30 a.m. Run will take place on the grass area next to Bankwest (just east of the light at County Road 19 and 20) on River Road.
Kids will be divided into six race categories: 3 years and under - boys, 3 year and under - girls, 4 and 5 years - boys, 4 and 5 years - girls, 6 years and over - boys, and 6 years 7 over - girls.
11 A.M.
The Harvest Festival parade starts at 11 a.m. The parade starts at River Road NE and Eighth Street. It will end at Labeaux Avenue and River Road NE.
The Hanover Lions Beer Garden opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.
NOON
Cow Pie Bingo is back and runs from noon to 1 p.m. A 16 x 16 grid will be marked off in 1 x 1 squares totaling 256 Land Parcels up for $5 each. The cow will freely roam the area until the first cow pie or “plop” is placed by the cow
on a square. The $5 ticket holder of the ‘land parcel square on which the cow pie lands will win $500. Read the full rules on the festival website.
A petting zoo and pony rides will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. on the lawn behind City Hall. These are provided at no charge. Donations for the Hanover Fire Department will be accepted.
Eurobungee Power Jump rides will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. There is a cost per jump.
There will be a rock wall from noon to 4 p.m. in Settler’s Park.
The Kids Activity area is open from noon to 5 p.m. Children’s Country Preschool welcomes children to enjoy old fashion games, including basketball shot, soccer kick, minnow races, treasure hunt, plinko, pop bottle toss, prize wall, sucker tree, bounce house, and more.
afternoon/evening events
There will be a video game truck on site from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Wright County Sheriff’s K-9 unit will have a demonstration at 1 p.m. in Settlers Park. Watch these highly trained canines do what they do best, and ask the officers all about what goes into training and caring for these marvelous animals.
The North Memorial Air Care Helicopter will once again be visiting. The helicopter will circle Settlers Park, and land in the clearing on the North side of the park (ball field #4) at approximate 1:30 p.m. Check out the helicopter and meet the pilot and crew.
The Texas Hold’em Tournament will be held at the River Inn starting at 2 p.m. Contact River Inn for more information on participation in the tournament.
The Miss Hanover Coronation starts at 3 p.m. in Settler’s Park near the Main Stage.
A Spaghetti Dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Hanover Lions Shelter. Listen to the lively polka music by Mike Elsenpeter while enjoying the meal and beverage.
The Garden Mower Tractor Pull will be located behind the Settler’s Main Stage starting at 4:30 p.m. Join the fun. People are invited to bring their own lawn tractor.
Music headliner “Outside Recess” will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. The band is a rock ‘n roll cover band from central Minnesota that plays a wide variety of high energy rock ‘n roll from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s
Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Grab a lawn chair or blanket and watch the show.
To learn more, visit the festival’s website at hanoverharvestfestival.com.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
