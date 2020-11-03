In Hanover, MaryAnn Hallstein and Tom Dierberger won City Council seats in the Nov. 3 General Election. They were victors in a slate of five candidates competing for the two seats.

Hallstein got 1,018 votes (35.40%), and Dierberger got 623 votes (21.66%). Losing candidates were Ed Hunter with 500 votes (17.39%), Chad Grimmer with 389 votes (13.53%) and Tim Filzen with 332 votes (11.54%).

 Mayor Chris Kauffman was unopposed on the ballot. He garnered 1,384 votes (94.21%).

The above results are from all three of Hanover’s precincts. Hanover had 2,210 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until they are certified by the City Council.

