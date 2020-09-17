At its Sept. 1 meeting, the Hanover City Council adopted the 2021 preliminary budget and levy.
The council also accepted a donation for the Historic Bridge.
PRELIMINARY BUDGET
The general fund budget for 2021 is proposed to total $1,572,942, or an increase of $18,410 over the 2020 budget. The city’s levy is proposed to be $1,926,188, or an increase of $143,914 more thane 2020.
A breakdown of the budget shows that $540,804 is budgeted to general government, $509,256 for public safety, $473,982 for public works, and $48,900 for culture and recreation.
There will be a reduction in the city’s budget next year because there are no elections planned.
The council can lower the budget before it’s final approval at the end of the year, but cannot raise it
HISTORIC BRIDGE LIGHTING
Also during the meeting council accepted a donation for the Historical Bridge lighting.
Bruce Hoegger wanted to donate a finished product of updated bridge lighting. He is being assisted by the Hanover Historical Society, who has designed the lighting project, which has received approval from the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office.
The donation includes materials and labor costs.
In a resolution it stated, “the city of Hanover expresses its appreciation for the donation from Bruce Hoegger.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
MOVED its Nov. 3 meeting to Monday, Nov. 2, due to the general election.
CANVASSING of the election results by the City Council will be Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
