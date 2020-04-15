Hammer Residences needs 1,500 masks for direct service staff members and residents of its 36 homes and 10 apartment programs across the west metro. The organization supports individuals with developmental disabilities at residences in St. Louis Park, Wayzata, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Eden Prairie, Edina, Crystal and New Hope.
According to the organization, volunteers can go to health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/hcp/masksalt.pdf or sewgoodgoods.org/face-mask-covid-19 to get instructions on making masks.
Masks can be dropped off at the central office at 1909 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, or can be picked up from donors.
If more than 1,500 are donated, the organization will pass the additional masks on to other organizations.
For more information, contact Hammer at 952-473-1261 or visit hammer.org.
