Medina Mayor Kathy Martin cut the ribbon to commemorate the new lights at the Hamel youth baseball field, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Fortin Field in Medina.
Martin was joined by Hamel Athletic Club president Andy Servi and board member Pat Truax.
The lights were a partnership with Hennepin County, the City of Medina and the Hamel Athletic Club.
It is called a huge opportunity for the community that will allow more youth to enjoy the game of baseball. This is also home of the Hamel Hawks town ball team.
The first game under the lights included a mix of players from both the Hamel 13A and AA teams.
Hamel Baseball provides opportunities for more than 600 youth in the community. The lights allow the program to expand past the 12-year-old division. Now baseball teams include through high school.
