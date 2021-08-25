On Saturday, Aug. 28, the west metro fire fighters (Red Knights) will make their Annual Cancer Motorcycle Run out of the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot at 19020 Hamel Road.

The group is expecting 150 - 200 bikers. All motorcycle riders (not just fire fighters) are welcome.

The riders start showing up around 10 a.m. The actual run starts at noon and returns at 3 p.m. Many riders will be flying the American flag as they proceed west through downtown Hamel.

After the run there’ll be a silent auction at the VFW starting at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments