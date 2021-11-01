The 2021 Hamel VFW’s Veterans Day SOS Breakfast that was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, has been canceled. The Heinzen-Ditter Post Auxiliary had hosted the breakfast for decades.
The VFW Auxiliary was forced to turn in its charter last spring due to lack of membership. This gathering gave families and the community a chance to meet and thank the Hamel area veterans for their service.
The Hamel VFW and Hamel American Legion tentatively plan to host the “SOS Breakfast” Saturday, May 21, 2022 (Armed Forces Day).
