After a one-year pandemic-related hiatus, a limited number of tickets are on sale for the 40th annual Hamel Rodeo at Corcoran Lions Park.
The rodeo will run from July 8 to 11, with five performances of cowboys and cowgirls, bucking horses and bulls and entertainment. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. A Family Day matinee will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
Tickets are limited due to the state’s COVID restrictions, and rodeo volunteer Rowdy Dorweiler urges people to get theirs while they’re available.
Ticket sales, in part, cover the cost of production, but Dorweiler stressed that the quality of entertainment will not be diminished - even with fewer tickets being sold.
“Our committee made a commitment to move forward with the rodeo,” he said. “The thing we are adamant about is that we cannot compromise the quality of entertainment our spectators will see.”
He added that the animals at the rodeo have been at big rodeos across the nation, such as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and the American.
This year’s specialty act, the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls, hails from California and is well-known for their impressive trick riding and trick roping.
Dorweiler also stressed that safety precautions will be taken and guidelines will be followed. No tickets will be sold in person; all ticket sales will be online.
“There’s a sense of urgency,” he said. “Tickets are limited and we encourage our fans to get them now. Because of limited capacity, tickets are selling fast. Don’t wait to buy yours.”
The Hamel Rodeo, a 501-C-4 not-for-profit, is a fund raiser for five area charitable organizations: the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department, the Heinzen-Ditter VFW, the Hamel Lions, the John Pohlker American Legion Post and the Lord of Life Military Family Support Ministry in Maple Grove. More than $2.2 million has been given to charity since the rodeo began in 1981.
Rodeo tickets range in price from $15 to $20. They can be purchased online.
For more information, visit the website at HamelRodeo.org or call 763-478-6611.
