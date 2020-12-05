The Hamel Lions are hosting a “drop and go” donation event for the Toys for Tots & Teens organization on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hamel Community Building (3200 Mill Street, directly behind Farmers State Bank of Hamel off of Hamel Road). Volunteers will be on hand to accept donations outside the building’s entrance. Toys for all ages will be accepted, as well as financial donations (checks made payable to Hamel Lions Club with “Toy Drive” in the memo line).
