The Osseo Lions Club is once again hosting the Halloween Boo Tour event for children.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Boo Tour will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the Osseo Fire Station. Children will be able parade and trick or treat at participating businesses along Central Avenue.
Costumes are not required, but encouraged.
The Osseo Lions Club volunteers will pass out pre-wrapped candy and trinkets to the trick or treaters until 1 p.m.
The parade will end at Boerboom Memorial Park, across from Osseo City Hall.
At the park, children can take part in free activities.
For the safety of our participating businesses and our Lions Members & Volunteers...
Most activities will be outside at Boerboom Veterans Park on Central Avenue across from Osseo Community Center and City Hall.
The Lions are asking parents and children older than age 4 to wear a mask and remember to social distance while attending any events inside the Osseo Community Center.
The city will have the street blocked off on both sides of Central Avenue at Fourth and Fifth Streets for safe crossing.
