There will be a free Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Magnus Veterans Foundation, 16861 N. Diamond Road in Dayton.
This event is open to everyone. Kids can dress in their costumes and bring the whole family.
Support the local veteran families and have a great time.
The event will be conduct in a socially responsible manner.
