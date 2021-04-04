Guy Fieri brings ‘Flavortown’ to Maple Grove with delivery-only restaurant

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is now serving the Maple Grove area.

Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, and internationally renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, have joined forces once again to debut Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen. As part of Virtual Dining Concepts, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is the latest celebrity-owned brand now available for online orders.

“When Robert came to me with the idea of making some of my all-time favorite real-deal menu items available in virtual kitchens across the country, I was all in,” said Fieri. “Now I get to bring Flavortown to your town.”

The delivery-only restaurant will be working of the kitchen at 12650 Elm Creek Blvd., the site of Buca di Beppo.

The Flavortown Kitchen online menu was created by Fieri and includes some of his most popular dishes his fans have grown to love, including the crowd-pleasing Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger and Flavortown Fries. The delivery-only menu includes a wide selection of appetizers, entrees featuring vegetarian and chicken options, burgers, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more.

Consumers can order from Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen delivery-only menu online, through his app available for download from the Apple Store or Google Play, and through most third-party delivery apps including Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless. For more information, visit guysflavortownkitchen.com and follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

