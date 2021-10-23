The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Ruth Lin, will make its final stop of its statewide tour at Osseo Senior High School, 17 Second Ave. NW, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The orchestra is touring across Minnesota, performing concerts in schools and churches throughout the state.
Admission is free, no ticket required. A freewill donation will be taken during the performance.
The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra is an integral musical contributor to Gustavus Adolphus College, the city of St. Peter, and beyond. Featuring students from diverse majors, the orchestra performs a variety of symphonic repertoire and is a vital part of the Christmas in Christ Chapel performances.
The Symphony Orchestra was one of the finalists for the 2015 American Prize in the College/University orchestra division and was featured at the 2016 MMEA Midwinter Clinic. As the official touring orchestral ensemble from the Department of Music at Gustavus Adolphus College, the Gustavus Symphony Orchestra tours three years out of a four year cycle, and tours internationally once every four years.
Located in St. Peter, Minn., Gustavus Adolphus College is a private, coeducational, liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. More than one-third of all Gustavus students participate in the music program, with three choirs, two wind orchestras, two symphony orchestras, two jazz ensembles, and numerous chamber ensembles that total over 30 musical ensembles on campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.