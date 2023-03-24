State government has over-collected from hardworking Minnesota taxpayers resulting in a surplus exceeding $17 billion. In this time of high inflation and skyrocketing costs, Republicans have heard the voices of Minnesotans and are fighting to bring relief through deep tax cuts. The 34 Senate Democrats with their 1-seat majority have arrogantly ignored the 33 Senate Republicans all session, and by extension the 49% of Minnesota who voted against Senate Democrats.

Senate Democrats have rejected well over 150 reasonable, common-sense Republican-authored amendments on the Senate Floor because most legislation needs a mere simple majority to pass. A super majority is needed however to increase the state’s debt level. This means Democrats require Republican votes to achieve the super majority of votes needed to pass a bonding bill.

