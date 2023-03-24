Omega-3s are linked to many positive health outcomes, such as lower levels of inflammation, immune support, brain health support, and a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk. There are different types of omega-3s in a variety of foods. ALA omega-3 fatty acids come from plant sources such as flax seeds, chia seeds and walnuts. EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods like salmon, mackerel, herring, fatty fish and algae. EPA and DHA are beneficial for preventing early cardiac death and helpful in pregnancy. If you have never had your omega-3 index tested, now is the time! Hy-Vee dietitians are performing free omega-3 testing in the month of March, and additional tests are available for purchase the rest of the year.
Q: Why should I check my omega-3 index?
A: Omega-3 index has a correlation to heart health and coronary heart disease risk. Risk factors for heart disease can include high cholesterol, elevated blood pressure, diabetes, a family history of coronary heart disease, smoking or other cardiac conditions. Your omega-3 index can be linked to the risk of fatal coronary heart disease; risk is reduced as the omega-3 index increases closer to 8%.
Q: How do I know if I’m getting enough omega-3s?
A: 95% of Americans, and 80% of people worldwide, are not getting enough EPA or DHA omega-3s in their diet. Marine-based omega-3 sources are most important for your heart, so it is recommended to eat fatty fish like salmon 1-2 times per week. If you do not like seafood or do not consume it on a regular basis, an omega-3 supplement may be recommended.
Q: How do you test the omega-3 index?
A: This test can be done by a simple finger poke with your Hy-Vee dietitian. Fasting is not required, but we do recommend stopping omega-3 supplementation 24 hours prior to testing for most accurate results. Results come back within 2-4 weeks from the lab. Tests give the status over the past 4 months of red blood cell measurements.
Q: How do you increase your EPA and DHA?
A: You can increase your omega-3 intake of EPA and DHA by eating more oily fish and/or taking fish oil supplements. I recommend supplements with a flavored enteric coating, such as lemon or orange, to help mask the fishy taste and prevent any unpleasant fishy burps. Supplements such as the Nordic Naturals brand come in smaller pills for those who have difficulty swallowing large supplements. Reach out to your physician for specific supplement dosage recommendations.
Q: How often should you get your omega-3 index tested?
A: If your numbers are low, typically it is recommended to get re-tested 3-4 months after increasing EPA and DHA intake. Once your levels have reached a desirable amount, re-testing every 6 months is adequate.
Kristina Swanson, RDN, LDN, CPT, is a Hy-Vee Corporate Registered Dietitian. For more questions or to sign up for an omega-3 index test, contact Kristina at kristinaswanson@hy-vee.com or call 515-695-3789.
