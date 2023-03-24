Omega-3s are linked to many positive health outcomes, such as lower levels of inflammation, immune support, brain health support, and a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk. There are different types of omega-3s in a variety of foods. ALA omega-3 fatty acids come from plant sources such as flax seeds, chia seeds and walnuts. EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods like salmon, mackerel, herring, fatty fish and algae. EPA and DHA are beneficial for preventing early cardiac death and helpful in pregnancy. If you have never had your omega-3 index tested, now is the time! Hy-Vee dietitians are performing free omega-3 testing in the month of March, and additional tests are available for purchase the rest of the year.

Q: Why should I check my omega-3 index?

