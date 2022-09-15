Saint Therese President and CEO Craig A. Abbott presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for its newest senior living community, Saint Therese of Corcoran Sept. 1, at the future site.

Special guest the Most Reverend Bernard A. Hebda, archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis, delivered a groundbreaking blessing before a crowd of more than 50 people and also took part in the official sod-turning ceremony.

