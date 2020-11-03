In Greenfield, incumbent Mayor Brad Johnson was re-elected in the Nov. 3 General Election with 1,335 votes (98.16%). He was unopposed on the ballot.

Incumbent City Councilors Kyal Klawitter and Mark Workcuff were re-elected and will serve four-year terms. Workcuff garnered 1,089 votes (55.20%), and Klawitter attracted 867 votes (43.94%). Both were unopposed on the ballot. Incumbent City Councilor Michael Erickson was unopposed in the special election for a city councilor. He had 1,168 votes (98.73%).

These results are from Greenfield’s only precinct. Greenfield had 2,092 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until certified by the City Council.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments