In Greenfield, incumbent Mayor Brad Johnson was re-elected in the Nov. 3 General Election with 1,335 votes (98.16%). He was unopposed on the ballot.
Incumbent City Councilors Kyal Klawitter and Mark Workcuff were re-elected and will serve four-year terms. Workcuff garnered 1,089 votes (55.20%), and Klawitter attracted 867 votes (43.94%). Both were unopposed on the ballot. Incumbent City Councilor Michael Erickson was unopposed in the special election for a city councilor. He had 1,168 votes (98.73%).
These results are from Greenfield’s only precinct. Greenfield had 2,092 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until certified by the City Council.
