The Greenfield Historical Society has resumed its monthly meetings.

The group meets the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Rockford Community Center, 7600 County Road 50, Rockford. The next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Society’s aim is to collect, preserve, interpret and share the history of Greenwood/Greenfield. History is important to the people of Greenfield, and the group is dedicated to preserving the heritage for generations to come.

To learn more, visit greenfieldhs.com

