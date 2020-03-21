The City of Greenfield closed City Hall on Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. All staff members are reporting as usual.
The city is minimizing person-to-person contact according to guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health and Center for Disease Control. Greenfield requests that the public practice the recommended limited contact and social distancing practices during this time. The city will continue to perform essential services and employees will be available by telephone and e-mail during the facilities closure. City Hall has a drop box outside the front door to accept payments and small documents.
Contact city staff with questions and/or information by e-mail at pmead@ci.greenfield.mn.us or by phone at 763-477-6464. Anyone seeking permits should contact City Hall via email or phone. Greenfield’s building inspector will continue to operate during this time. All three fire and rescue departments continue to be fully staffed and operating under normal protocols without interruption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.