Great River Regional Library is now offering Grab and Go service, so people can continue borrowing from their local library. Browse the local library for books and items to check out. Look through the bookshelves, ask library staff questions, and pick up holds, while keeping a visit as brief as possible.
Additional services may vary by location. People can call their local library to find out more. Remember to look on the website at griver.org/locations to see each library’s phone number and service hours.
Items may be returned too. During the library’s hours, people may return your books and other library items to the book drops.
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties. GRRL2GO is a locker system that allows you to pick up items at the Sartell Community Center. GRRL supplies the residents of Central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers and information services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.