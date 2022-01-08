Great River Faith in Action delivered gifts this Christmas for clients around St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Sherburne County. Left to Right: Emily Lausen FIA staff, friend of client, Maureen Baty Director of Faith in Action and client. (Photos courtesy of Great River in Action)
Bags filled with wrapped gifts and poinsettias were generously donated from a local nonprofit called Everyday Grace to be given to clients at Faith in Action’s first Christmas Giving event.
Great River Faith in Action’s first-ever Christmas Gift Program allowed many families to receive gifts this Christmas. Through the generosity sponsors in the Wright County community, they were able to give to 50 elderly and disabled individuals and struggling families this Christmas. Some areas delivered to were St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Sherburne County.
Earlier this year one of the Faith in Action board members suggested the group have a Christmas Program to give some of their clients support, especially shut-ins, those in need or those without family, whom they serve during the year.
The members were amazed when bags filled with wrapped gifts and poinsettias were generously donated from a local nonprofit called Everyday Grace. Everyday Grace hopes that these unexpected acts of kindness will let people know they are loved and not alone.
The bags for their elderly and disabled clients included a cozy blanket, a puzzle, a coloring book, Max Lucado Christmas book, a devotional, cozy socks and more, all which were wrapped.
In the family bags, there was a large cookie and frosting decorating kit, a cozy blanket and family friendly fun activities.
Faith in Action also brought families a poinsettia plant, chocolates, a $50 gift card or $100 gift card for families, and a Christmas card which included the Christmas sponsor name.
For many, Faith in Action were their only company this Christmas, and families were so happy when they could stay and visit a bit with them. They were also able to pray with them for their families, health concerns or other needs before they left.
Faith in Action has many services including transportation, light cleaning, minor home repairs, respite, friendly visiting, yard work, snow removal and more at no cost because we are community supported. For more information on Great River Faith in Action, go to grfia.org, info@grfia.org or call 763-263-4277.
