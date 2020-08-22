Grants help grow metro parks, trails

The Metropolitan Council has awarded nearly $900,000 to Washington and Ramsey counties and the Three Rivers Park District to buy property for regional parks and open space.
Council officials say the investment reflects the region’s commitment to grow the region’s network of parks and trails, preserve natural resources, and encourage the use of regional parks among all residents.
The approved purchases include two small parcels for existing regional park land in Rogers and White Bear Township, and a larger parcel in Cottage Grove to help develop a new regional park on Grey Cloud Island.
Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in the Three Rivers Park District: A grant of up to $326,625 will help the park district acquire almost an acre of property in the City of Rogers. The property is within the boundary of the park reserve. The district will restore the site to its natural state and add it to the existing natural resource features in the reserve. The park reserve is in northwest Hennepin County. As one of the most diverse restored prairies in the state, it has more than 840 acres restored and more than 100 types of wildflowers.
“This parcel is a great addition to Grey Cloud Island Regional Park. It will connect three parcels along the inland channel of the Mississippi River as we continue to grow this park for the future. This inland channel is also a part of the Mississippi River Valley wildfowl flyway and is an important component or link within the Mississippi River corridor network.”
Grey Cloud Island Regional Park in Washington County: A grant of up to $261,525 will help the county acquire a 41-acre property in Cottage Grove. Washington County is working to purchase property for the park, which is not yet open to the public. The county plans to restore the site to its native state, which will help protect the Mississippi River and enhance the resources available in this future regional park.
Bald Eagle-Otter Lake Regional Park in Ramsey County: A grant of up to $291,960 will help the county acquire a 0.6-acre site in White Bear Township for the regional park. A structure will be removed, and the site will be restored to oak woods. The regional park includes Bald Eagle Lake, Otter Lake, and Tamarack Nature Center and totals 885 acres. In addition to the lakes, the park contains mesic woods, oak woodlands, red maple woods, prairies, a variety of wetlands, and the unique tamarack and shrub swamps.
