By Jill Budzynski
Guest Columnist
As a consumer, lately I’ve felt frustrated with recycling of grocery and restaurant food packaging. It seems like more and more food comes in single-use clamshell packages. I regularly see headlines claiming that recycling is mostly window-dressing. It made me suspect consumers could be giving up on recycling, and retailers are failing to do more than just “greenwashing.”
To start 2023 fresh with facts from the producer side, I looked for answers to these questions:
• Where is recycling and sustainability going in the near future?
• When will stores and shoppers change their addiction to clamshell packaging?
• Can we grow as a community without growing our use of single-use plastics?
In a nutshell, the answers I got from Sustainability Managers at Costco, Walmart, Amazon and Target seem positive and promising. Spoiler alert: there are still huge pitfalls in using plastics, even when they are recycled or recyclable. But the growth trend is real, away from single-use and toward recycled plastic, and big retail businesses themselves are leading it.
For example, Costco Wholesale is running tests in select stores to accept single-use clamshell and other plastics returned to the stores. Costco will deliver the stock directly to a large-scale recycling plant, to produce new packaging for its Kirkland branded products. According to Leesah Blanchard, Costco’s Sustainable Operations Director, if results come in as hoped, Costco will expand the action and thereby increase the use of recycled plastics across its stores.
By the way, increasing recycled plastic in all packaging is a goal shared by many top retail distributors -- a big deal for the food industry, as it uses over 60% of all single-use clamshell packaging. The move is fueled by the European Union, which requires all players in that market to deliver on 30% recycled materials in packaging by 2030.
Costco has already implemented other changes in packaging practices, according to Kevin Diegel, Costco Global Sustainable Packaging Manager. These include:
• Bagging or boxing produce wherever possible instead of clam-shelling it,
• Replacing Styrofoam seafood shipping containers with insulated cardboard,
• Eliminating individually wrapped portions where possible,
• Discontinuing adhesive labeling of containers where feasible (sticker labels contaminate PET-type plastic recycling),
• Using film closures on rigid plastic or compostable bowls, and
• Using more post-consumer recycled content (PCR) in all packaging.
Worldwide, Costco has extensive operational fuel and water consumption reduction targets as well. In fact, they have so many initiatives underway that the group responsible for planning and doing has grown headcount from five to 80 in the past six years.
Next month I’ll report on what Walmart is doing worldwide to develop what it calls Circularity (sustainable creation, use, recycling and disposal of materials, which generates zero waste) in worldwide use of plastics. It has built aggressive goals and an impressive partner network to help other retailers also practice this principal. I’ll also discuss sobering pitfalls of plastic recycling, such as the chemical compounds and microplastics released when plastic is ground, melted and reshaped into new packaging. There is lots to know in this ramped-up world of plastics recycling.
Jill Budzynski is a resident of Maple Grove.
