CROSS Services is gearing up for its annual golf tournament, the Tailgate Tee-Off. Each year this event raises funds to support the many programs and services CROSS offers to families experiencing financial hardship in our communities.

The Tailgate Tee-Off will take place at Fox Hollow Golf Club, 4780 Palmgren Lane, in St. Michael. The day begins with check-in at 11:30 a.m. and a chance to win one of two “party carts” to ride around the course.

