CROSS Services is gearing up for its annual golf tournament, the Tailgate Tee-Off. Each year this event raises funds to support the many programs and services CROSS offers to families experiencing financial hardship in our communities.
The Tailgate Tee-Off will take place at Fox Hollow Golf Club, 4780 Palmgren Lane, in St. Michael. The day begins with check-in at 11:30 a.m. and a chance to win one of two “party carts” to ride around the course.
Shotgun start is at 1 p.m., and then the party moves to the clubhouse at 5 p.m. for a silent auction, dinner, and awards program. A wide variety of silent auction and raffle items have been donated by dozens of local businesses to make sure there’s something exciting for everyone to bid on.
More than 25 area businesses have donated sponsorship funds for the event, including premier sponsors Bell Bank of Maple Grove and United Parcel Service (UPS).
CROSS Services Executive Director, Elizabeth Brown, said, “Once again we are amazed at the outpouring of support for this annual event. It’s such a testament to our communities’ commitment to local families who need help.”
Sign up today to golf. There are still a few slots available for golfers. In keeping with the tailgate them, golfers are invited to wear their favorite jerseys and swag to show their team spirit. To sign up for the tournament, visit CROSSservices.org.
