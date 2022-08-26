The World Taekwondo Academy had competition team members and sisters Ava Lee, a junior at Maple Grove High School, and Jessica Lee, an Osseo Middle Schooler, both attended the Pan Am Championships in Costa Rica last month. Both took home gold.
Ava Lee, a junior at Maple Grove High School and member of the World Taekwondo Academy Competition Team, was named the best female athlete in the Pan Am continent during the Pan Am Championships.
