On July 7 and 8, the World Taekwondo Academy had competition team members and sisters Ava Lee, a junior at Maple Grove High School, and Jessica Lee, an Osseo Middle Schooler, both attended the Pan Am Championships in Costa Rica.

The Pan Am Championships is a tournament where only the top athletes from each country is represented. Both Ava and Jessica both are members of the national team both returned home winning gold and becoming Pan Am Champions.

