The owners of Olympia Cafe in Osseo, Paul and Deb Santrizos, had their home destroyed by a fire on July 17.

According to a Go Fund Me created to help them: The house was destroyed along with the majority of their belongings. The family pets suffered smoke inhalation, but are on the mend.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments