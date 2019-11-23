Give the gift of love to a deserving senior this holiday season

People in the Maple Grove area can stop by Lunds & Byerly’s Pharmacy and Home Instead Senior Care in Maple Grove to participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior program. Just stop by the Be a Santa to a Senior tree display and grab an ornament with a senior’s first name and gift suggestions on it.

The holiday season is also the season of giving and a time to share smiles with those around. As people gather to drink hot cocoa and sing carols with family and friends, it’s important to remember there are seniors in the community who would love to celebrate, too. However, many seniors live alone, without someone to share this special time.

Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering Maple Grove and the western suburbs a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift. Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” John Stuck, owner of the Maple Grove Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and cherished member of our community.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with generous support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Minneapolis is again partnering with area Lunds & Byerlys stores and select Starbucks shops to help with gift collection and distribution. In addition, six area fire departments assist Home Instead with pick-up, storage and delivery of the gift bags for the seniors.

It’s easy to help. Visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display now through Dec. 11. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gifts and return it to the store in a gift bag with the ornament attached. A handwritten note for that personal touch is always welcome too.

“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Stuck. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is my favorite part of the holiday season.”

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

 • Home Instead Senior Care, 9684 63rd Ave. N., Maple Grove

• West Metro Fire Station #3, 4251 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope

• Starbucks, 5596 West Broadway, Crystal

• Starbucks, 7802 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley

• Lunds & Byerly’s Pharmacy, 25 University Ave. S.E., Minneapolis

• Lunds & Byerly’s Pharmacy, 1151 Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata

• Lunds & Byerly’s Pharmacy, 3777 Park Center Blvd., St. Louis

• Lunds & Byerly’s Pharmacy, 13081 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka

• Lunds & Byerly’s Pharmacy, 3455 Vicksburg Lane, Plymouth

• Lunds & Byerly’s Pharmacy, 12880 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove

 

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 763-544-5988.

