Girls Night Out 2020: Mask-Erade Edition

Girls Night Out at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will look a little different this year, but the goal remains: raise money for the local fight against breast cancer. All of proceeds from the event will benefit Hope Chest for Breast Cancer, an organization whose purpose is to provide the assistance with the most urgent daily living needs such as housing, utilities, transportation, childcare.
They also offer Hope Chest Meals that Heal delivery to local patients and their families fighting breast cancer.
The Girls Night Out event Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.
The event this year will ensure the safety of all guests. Attendees must check in with your mask on. They will then pick up their gift bag, and visit participating Shoppes stores and restaurants to take advantage of special offers
There is a cost to attend. Tickets are available at hopechest2020.eventbrite.com
