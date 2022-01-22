Through the sponsorship of local community leaders, area 6 year olds are receiving a bound gift book from the Ambassador Company about positive character-building traits entitled “My Favorite Book.” The book is organized in such a way as to teach positive citizenship values to the children.
The core traits covered in “My Favorite Book” include: the importance of family and taking personal responsibility, the need for kindness and compassion, the value of cooperation, honesty and gratitude and why self-respect and respect of others is so important.
The volume also includes a very strong anti-bullying message. Included in this book is a parent guide explaining the values and providing suggested topics for family discussions. Along with the volume is access to an interactive website myfavoritebookland.com, incorporating the themes of the volume.
The book is being distributed to thousands of children in hundreds of communities statewide this year. The Ambassador Company organizes distribution by working with fire departments, libraries, police departments, nursing homes, churches and schools to make sure children get their books. Home schooled area 6 year olds may pick up a copy of the book by contacting the local community distribution agencies.
Without the support of local community leaders this program would not be possible. These sponsors participate with the hope of helping to provide positive, uplifting material for young people, their parents/guardians and the community as a whole.
The book is being distributed by St. Michael Catholic School and Albertville Elementary. Local sponsors for the book is Midwest One Bank, Pellco Machine Inc., Vetsch Custom Cabinets, Peggy S Schumm CPA LTD, State Farm Insurance, American Family Insurance, Hardware Hanl- St. Michael and B & D Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning.
