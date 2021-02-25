The annual Maple Grove Wonders of Winter event saw residents flock to Central Park of Maple Grove on a sunny afternoon on Feb. 20. The annual event celebrates all that is winter in Minnesota.
One of the biggest hits was the giant kites that took flight at Central Park. Over a dozen kites in all colors and different shapes, were a great contrast to the blue skies. The largest was a giant red whale kite that seemed to be as big as a car.
Other activities at this year’s event included a scavenger hunt, snowshoeing, ice bowling, snow castles, ice skating, and an ice carver.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
