Yellow Tree Theatre will be presenting “Victorian Ghost Stories” Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3 and 5 p.m. each day at Boerboom Memorial Park.
Bundle up and be classically spook-ified this Halloween season by artists Craig Johnson and Damian Leverett. In a one-hour performance including Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and ghost stories by Oscar Wilde, Bram Stoker and the Brothers Grimm, this family-friendly performance is great for ages 5 and up.
Reservations are required. Visit yellowtreetheatre.com for more information.
