The Maple Grove Lions Club Foundation is presented Rock’n The Grove over two days at the Central Park of Maple Grove. Formerly known as the Concert on the Lawn, this year’s music festivities Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.
Friday, Sept. 16
The gates for the musical acts on Friday will open at 5 p.m.
The band Arena (classic rock and modern chart topping music) will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The headliner Hairball (80’s music) plays from 8:45 to 10:45 p.m.
Shuttles will be provided for concert attendees from 4:30 to 11 p.m.
The main event parking lot for the shuttle service is located at Shuttle Stop #1 the Maple Grove Transit Station: 12350 Main Street. The Lions encourage concert goers to park at the transit station and take the shuttle to and from the event location. There are two additional shuttle stops one at the Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway off of Main Street, and one at the Maple Grove Library ramp, 12501 Lakeview Drive near Main Street.
Saturday, Sept. 17
The gates for the live music Saturday open at 4 p.m. There will be no shuttle provided this day.
The Cole Allen Band (contemporary blues and rock music) opens the musical acts and will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. Anderson Daniels (country music) follows from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
The headliner, the Devon Worley Band (country-rock music), performs from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit maplegrovelions.org.
