It’s a new year, but it’s still winter. Lucky for area residents, businesses in Champlin make it easy to not be cooped up. Whether you are looking for a family-friendly movie night, new fitness class, to join a book club or a date night experience with fine dining and live jazz music, you won’t have to dive too far.
Check out The Press’ recommendations for fun indoor activities to try out in Champlin the next few weeks:
MiniSota Play Cafe, 11191 Commerce Drive North
The Champlin-based hybrid coffee shop and play center for children, MiniSota Play Cafe, will be hosting a couple activities for families with small children in January and February. On Jan. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a Super Saturday event — children who visit the cafe in princess outfits or super hero gear will receive a free “wippler,” cup of whipped cream topped with sprinkles. Admission to the play space is free for babies 0-6 months, $5 for babies 6-12 months, $10 for children 1-9 years old, and $3 for those 10 years and up.
On Jan. 17 and Feb. 21 there will be a “Movie Night” held at 5:30 p.m. each night. Tickets for the showing of “Small Foot” in January and “Trolls” in February should be purchased in advance. The cost is $10 for kids ages 1-9 and $5 for adults. During movie nights, pizza and snacks will be available for purchase and kids can wear pajamas and bring a pillow and blanket. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit minisotaplaycafe.com.
Champ’s Wellness, 11579 Theatre Drive North
Champ’s Wellness is a fairly new sports nutrition shop in Champlin that not only sells supplements and serves up energy teas and protein shakes, but also hosts community fitness and wellness events. On Jan. 23, there will be a Cardio Drumming class held at 6 p.m. This recurring 30-minute workout event is free, but requires registration.
On Feb. 5, the nutrition shop will have its first book club meeting of the year. During the book club session, attendees will be reading and Rachel Hollis’ “Girl, Wash Your Face.” Those interested should purchase the book prior to Feb. 5. During the first meeting, club members will get to know each other and receive a discussion guide.
Champlin Library, 12154 Ensign Avenue North
There are several free events and book clubs to join almost every day of the week at the Champlin Library. Some upcoming events include: a Mystery Book Club on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., a Baby Storytime on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., a Teen Geekery Club on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a Family Storytime on Monday, Jan. 27 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., a Nonfiction Book Club on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., a Baby Storytime on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., a Family Storytime on Monday, Feb. 3 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., a Fiction Book Club on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 2 p.m., a Baby Storytime on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and a drop-in Bring Your Own Craft event on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.
A special Writing Great College Application Essays event will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the session, “creative writing craft elements such as strong characterization, compelling narrative structure, and an interesting premise,” will be discussed, the Hennepin County Library website states. This event requires registration, visit hclib.org/about/locations/champlin for more information.
POUR Wine Bar & Bistro, 12379 Champlin Drive
The next few weekends are stacked with live music performances at POUR in Champlin. Each performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Here is a list of upcoming events: The Section will perform jazz music on Friday, Jan.17, Lars Carlson will perform acoustic soul and blues music on Saturday, Jan. 18, Saturday, Jan. 25, Saturday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 8, Dick Heuvals will perform a country set on Friday, Jan. 24 and Claire Van De Crommert will perform a contemporary folk set on Friday, Jan. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.