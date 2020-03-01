Pilgrim Dry Cleaners is celebrating its 80th year in business this year.
Pilgrim is a three-generation, family-owned and operated business consisting of 26 branch locations and more than 200 employees. Pilgrim was founded in 1940 and established on the principle that its success is dependent on three key ingredients––convenience, quality and service. Founder Don Rosen’s commitment to family and community is still evident in the business today.
Pilgrim Dry Cleaners became a woman-owned and operated business when Rosen’s daughter Bonnie Engler became CEO of the family business in 2004.
“We strive to improve and serve our customers and communities in the best way possible,” Engler said.
She has maintained Rosen’s commitment to family and community over the years and their employees’ loyalty is apparent. More than half of its 200 employees have been with the company for more than 10 years, and 22 of those employees have been with Pilgrim for more than 20 years.
Rosen founded the Pilgrim Cleaners Coats for Kids Program in 1986 and has since donated more than 422,000 coats to help Minnesota families in need. Pilgrim has multiple community drives throughout the year to give back to children in our local community including Costumes for Kids and Scouting for Uniforms, as well as donating thousands to local charities in need.
Derek Engler, vice president and son of CEO Bonnie Engler and grandson of the late Don Rosen, is now the third generation working for Pilgrim Dry Cleaners.
“One of our secrets to success is that we are easy to do business with,” Engler said. “Pilgrim has invested in new technology and modern stores to continually serve our customers better.”
Pilgrim Dry Cleaners offers same-day service at 26 locations, free home and office pick-up and delivery, on-demand pick-up with its Pilgrim Go app, drive-thru locations, as well as 24-hour kiosks.
