Falcon National Bank recently appointed Carl Gebhardt, Market President of their Maple Grove location. As an 11-year resident, Gebhardt has roots within Maple Grove and the surrounding community. His passion for community aligns with our mission at Falcon National Bank to drive lifelong customer relationships focused on growth.
“I want to extend a well-deserved congratulations to Carl,” said Lanee Noble, former Market President of Maple Grove. Noble recently stepped down from this role to focus on cultivating relationships and driving new loan production as a Business Banker, VP for Falcon National Bank.
Gebhardt has 18 years of experience in commercial lending and will carry on the success that has been seen in the Maple Grove business community. Falcon National Bank prides themselves on having local decision makers that work directly with their customers.
“Carl has the expertise that our customers rely on as their trusted advisor, advocate, and partner,” said Mark Nettesheim, Chief Sales Officer at Falcon National Bank.
Falcon National Bank specializes in small business financing solutions to help businesses with acquisitions, expansion, construction, refinancing, operations and much more. For more information, visit FalconNational.com/business/commercial-loans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.