Falcon National Bank recently appointed Carl Gebhardt, Market President of their Maple Grove location. As an 11-year resident, Gebhardt has roots within Maple Grove and the surrounding community. His passion for community aligns with our mission at Falcon National Bank to drive lifelong customer relationships focused on growth.

“I want to extend a well-deserved congratulations to Carl,” said Lanee Noble, former Market President of Maple Grove. Noble recently stepped down from this role to focus on cultivating relationships and driving new loan production as a Business Banker, VP for Falcon National Bank.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments